Unrest in Kolkata after Mamata Banerjee's poll defeat, refusal to resign? What police say

The Kolkata Police has dismissed reports of unrest in the West Bengal capital as "fake and misleading" news, after Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as chief minister following a brutal defeat in the assembly elections. Notably, central forces are deployed in West Bengal even after the announcement of election results, and they will be in the state for 60 more days as per EC directives. (Reuters)

While some post-poll violence was reported in West Bengal, with a BJP and a Trinamool Congress worker reportedly being killed in separate incidents on Tuesday. BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after being allegedly thrashed by TMC workers during a victory procession in the New Town area, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was allegedly hacked to death by BJP activists in Birbhum's Nanoor earlier on Tuesday, police were cited as saying.

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The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the West Bengal chief secretary, Dushyant Nariala, DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, and the central armed police forces (CAPFs) to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards any incident of post-poll violence in the state. The directive came after two persons were allegedly killed in separate incidents of violence in the state. Additionally, several party officers were also ransacked on Tuesday.

Kolkata Police dismiss ‘fake’ reports However, Kolkata police shared screenshots of X posts, saying that the Indian Army had entered Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee had been injured, the CRPF had attacked her house, TMC workers are victims, and BJP workers are attacking and torching homes and shops. The police stamped all these posts and reports as "FAKE".

Kolkata police said, "Several misleading posts are being circulated on social media by falsely linking unrelated videos and photos from other places to Kolkata after the election results."

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The police further stated that it was closely monitoring the circulation of such content on social media, warning that "strict legal action" would be taken against those spreading misinformation and trying to disrupt public peace.