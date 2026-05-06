TMC alleges bulldozer action at party office by BJP supporters, claims central forces ordered to ‘let it happen’ | VIDEO

Tensions in West Bengal refuse to die down after announcement of election results, as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has alleged ‘bulldozer action’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently won with huge margin in the state. Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer. (X/@AITCofficial)

The TMC shared a video on social media on Tuesday night, claiming that BJP workers and supporters vandalised Kolkata's New Market area with bulldozer and also party office of TMC.

In the video, a crowd is seen surrounding a bulldozer which is seemingly mowing down on a shop in the area amid loud cheers and music.

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Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer.

“BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office. This is the celebration of a party that spoke of trust and delivered terror,” TMC wrote in the post.

It further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying that BJP's national leaders have handed their workers “a licence to let loose on the streets” and “kill whoever they please”.