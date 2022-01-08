Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed due to Covid-19 situation
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed due to Covid-19 situation

Tripura recorded a total of 103 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with one death. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state is 3.09%.
Tripura BJP said party president JP Nadda’s visit to the state has been put off due to the Covid-19 situation (ANI)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:32 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s visit to Tripura on January 10, Monday, has been put off due to mounting concerns around the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said on Saturday.

“It has been decided to postpone all the party related activities for the next 15 days due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Our national president JP Nadda’s tour has also been postponed. However, our party will continue its social activities, “ said Bhattacharjee.

During his visit, Nadda was scheduled to join the state BJP’s working committee meeting on January 11. The meeting was also cancelled.

Besides, the party has decided to postpone all its activities for the next 15 days due to the rise in cases.

Tripura recorded a total of 103 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with one death. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state is 3.09% but there has been no confirmed Omicron case so far according to the latest records of the health department.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP