BJP chief Nitin Nabin donates 3 months' MP salary to Bihar CM relief fund

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar on Friday, highlighting the prompt action taken by the state government, the support extended by the Centre, and his personal contribution.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin. (Sumit )

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Nabin stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families through financial aid, relief camps, and assessment of crop damage, and that the entire government stands firmly with the people during this crisis.

Nabin said that the situation in the state is being continuously monitored and that the government is working with full promptness to ensure timely relief and necessary assistance reaches the affected people.

According to the release, "In this hour of crisis, while fulfilling his responsibility, he contributed an amount of ₹6,35,000, his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Nabin also stated that the state government has already provided financial assistance of more than ₹550 crore to flood-affected families at the rate of ₹7,000 per family."

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The National President stated that proper arrangements have been made in the affected areas for relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities, and fodder for livestock. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed with full preparedness for rescue operations, while the process of assessing crop damage and providing necessary assistance to farmers is also underway.

Referring to the support extended by the Central Government, Nabin stated that Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-affected areas, met the victims, and took stock of the relief and rescue operations. In conclusion, he assured that he stands fully committed to all flood-affected families in Bihar.

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According to the Disaster Management Department, floods have impacted 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar.

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.