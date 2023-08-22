‘Dreaming of becoming PM’: BJP leader claims ambulance stopped for Nitish Kumar's convoy in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as he posted a video of an ambulance waiting on the side of a road and alleged that as Kumar's convoy was passing through, the ambulance was forced to stop by the road.

In the 30-second video, posted by Malviya of an incident which occured on Monday, an ambulance with patients is seen waiting on the roadside as Nitish Kumar's convoy passes. (Screengrab)

Malviya said that Kumar has been “dreaming of becoming the prime minister” and yet he put someone's life at stake.

In the 30-second video, posted by Malviya of the purported incident which occured on Monday, an ambulance with patients is seen waiting on the roadside and a man is heard saying, “People inside the ambulance are crying here and here Nitish jis convoy is going. The public is waiting and Nitish ji is going. This is Bihar? This is humanity?”

Sharing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Malviya said, “Look at the insensitivity of Nitish Kumar who is dreaming of becoming the prime minister. They can put someone's life at stake so that the speed of their convoy does not decrease.”

Further, Malviya compared Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “On the one hand, where Modi ji stopped many times not only his convoy but even roadshows to give way to the ambulance, Nitish Babu did not think at all about the family crying in the ambulance.”

Calling the incident shameful, Malviya also lashed out at the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition government in Bihar and said that this was the “truth of the arrogant coalition of corrupt and insensitive people.”

BJP Andhra Pradesh General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also posted the video saying, “Ambulance is stopped, a patient is fighting for life, family members are crying, all because Shahenshah-e-Bihar Nitish Kumar is passing by…Shame!!”

BJP leader Priti Gandhi also tweeted, “As if the complete breakdown of law & order & deep rooted corruption in Bihar was not enough. In Patna yesterday, Bihar govt administration stopped an ambulance carrying an emergency patient because the Chief Minister's convoy was passing. While the relatives of the emergency patient kept crying, no one paid attention to their plight. Is it too much to ask you to show some compassion & humanity @NitishKumar ji?? What a shame!!”

