BJP claims INDIA bloc may rotate LoP role due to Rahul Gandhi’s performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed that constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are exploring the idea of rotating the Leader of Opposition role in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(AICC)

The party said that if the bloc believes Rahul Gandhi isn’t performing well, they should make this change.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, said many capable leaders within the opposition parties could fulfil the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

However, she clarified that the decision is theirs to make since it is an “internal matter” of the INDIA bloc.

While there was no response from the opposition parties regarding the BJP's claim, experts have said that only an MP from the largest opposition party, holding at least 10 per cent of the seats can be appointed as the LoP, as reported by PTI.

Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha since the Congress is the single largest opposition party in the House.

The BJP MP’s comments were made in response to questions about discussions among opposition parties regarding the possibility of making the Leader of Opposition position rotational in the Lok Sabha.

“Yes, absolutely. I have also heard that there is talk of making the post of Leader of Opposition rotational. But I would politely say that this is an internal matter of the opposition,” Swaraj told a press conference at the party headquarters.

Swaraj said that there are capable leaders in the opposition and suggested that the INDIA alliance should consider their options regarding the Leader of Opposition role.

“Yes, there are definitely many leaders in the opposition parties who are quite capable of fulfilling the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition. If the INDI Alliance feels that Rahul Gandhi is not able to fulfill his responsibility with complete dedication, they should take such a decision,” she added.

However, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said that only an MP from the largest opposition party in the House can be appointed as the LoP.

He added that the single largest opposition party exclusively chooses the individual it wants to appoint as the Leader of the Opposition.

“Neither the government nor the Speaker have any role to play in it,” he told PTI.

Acharya further said the Speaker only recognises someone as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha if their name is forwarded by the single largest opposition party.

With PTI inputs