100 days as LoP: Rahul vows to ‘restore love and respect to politics’

The Congress said on Friday that Rahul Gandhi completed 100 days as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, listing details of his achievements and arguing that he had amplified the common person’s voice and put a spotlight on the concerns of farmers and marginalised castes. Rahul Gandhi took over as Leader of Opposition of the Lok Sabha, a position that was vacant for the last decade, on June 24 (AICC)

Gandhi took over as LoP of the Lok Sabha, a position that was vacant for the last decade, on June 24. The Congress’s announcement came days after the National Democratic Alliance government celebrated its 100 days and listed several achievements.

Gandhi shared a video on all social media platforms reflecting on his journey as LoP, saying that his mission was to “restore the values of love, respect and humility to the heart of Indian politics.”

“It is these principles that guide me as we work together to build a more just, compassionate and economically prosperous India,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera outlined Gandhi’s actions during this period, saying he had forced the government to withdraw key decisions such as its lateral entry policy, removing indexation benefits from real-estate sales, or a draft of the broadcast bill.

“Gandhi has worked to amplify the voices of marginalized communities whose issues often do not reach Parliament,” Khera said.

“Through his efforts, he has exemplified the role a leader of the Opposition should play, giving voice to those who often go unheard—people whose concerns rarely reach the big bungalows of our ministers. His work shows how essential it is to elevate the voices of those who struggle to make themselves heard in the corridors of power,” Khera said.

He listed 10 achievements by Gandhi during the period.

Khera listed Gandhi’s visit to Manipur, interactions with local people, and raising the issue of ethnic violence in the state in Parliament. Khera mentioned that Gandhi opposed the lateral recruitment advertisements for 45 bureaucratic positions in August, which the government ultimately withdrew. The Congress party asserted at the time that the move was yet another attempt by the Narendra Modi-led government to weaken reservation policies.

“He challenged malpractice in government examinations, specifically the NEET paper leak, demanding accountability,” Khera said, referring to the row that erupted in June over allegations of question paper leaks during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the cases involving multiple examinees and staff implicated in the scandal.

Khera hailed Gandhi’s advocacy for improved working conditions for loco pilots, which drew media attention. Gandhi opposed budget clauses affecting indexation benefits and capital gains tax, which Khera argued was key to the government walking back its decision.

Gandhi also took a stand against the Agniveer scheme, advocating for fair recruitment processes in the army, Khera said.

Khera also noted Gandhi’s call for a caste census, which received support from various parties within the ruling alliance. “He stood firm against the Broadcast Bill aimed at stifling independent media voices. Thanks to Rahul’s leadership, the bill was junked,” he said, in reference to controversial Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, which aimed at regulating social media creators as digital news broadcasters and OTT service providers. The ministry is currently inviting comments on the earlier 2023 draft until October 15. The 2024 draft had faced criticism for its potential to infringe on freedom of speech and impose censorship through various compliance requirements for content creators.

Furthermore, Gandhi pushed for a review of the Waqf Bill in Parliament, defending India’s secular values, Khera said. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in August by Union minister Kiren Rijiju. After a heated debate in Parliament with several opposition leaders calling the bill “draconian” and opposing it, Rijiju agreed to send the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

“In the last 100 days, Rahul Gandhi has travelled across the country, listening to the grievances of farmers, labourers, loco pilots, and manual scavengers.” Khera emphasised that Gandhi ensured these issues were brought to the forefront in Parliament.