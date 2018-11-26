BJP demands Navjot Singh Sidhu’s apology over remark against Indore Mayor

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday for his alleged offensive remark against the woman mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya near the Rajwada Palace here.

At a recent campaign rally here ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Sidhu had criticised Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur over a demolition drive in the city.

“Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko,” (clap your hands and also hit the mayor), he had said, accusing Gaur and the municipal administration of demolishing people’s houses without paying them compensation.

“Taali thoko” (clap your hands) is Sidhu’s famous refrain at a television comedy show where he appears.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu “Mr Stupid” and demanded his apology over the “obscene remark”.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:21 IST