Kanhaiya Lal's killers tried to infiltrate BJP cadre, reveals probe

The Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has denied Congress allegation of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers having links to the party.

"Anyone can have a photo with any leader. It does not mean that he is a member of the BJP," Sadiq Khan, the state president of BJP's minority cell, said.The ongoing investigations into the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli are indicative that Riyaz Attari, was trying to get close to BJP leaders and workers such as those affiliated to Muslim Rashtriya Manch, including Irshad Chainwala, a member of BJP Minority Morcha and Tahir Raza Khan, a BJP worker with a view to target them. It has also been revealed that he had carried out recce of BJP establishments and functionaries of the party for this purpose.Earlier in the day, Congress media department head Pawan Khera had claimed that Riyaz Atri was a member of the BJP. ALSO READ: Udaipur killing accused paid ₹1,000 to get ‘2611’ for bike number plate: Cops

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghous Mohammed and Riyaz Attri, who filmed the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, were nabbed at Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. They had not only beheaded the tailor, but also filmed the entire murderous act and threatened Prime Minister Modi.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they were self-radicalised and followers of Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami leader Illyas Attar Qadri, whose followers call themselves as Attari. The electronic devices recovered from the killers and those detained for providing logistical support have been sent for forensic analysis.

According to counter-terrorism experts, the another accused Ghous Mohammed travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah in 2013 and then in 2019. He had also gone for religious training at Dawat-e-Islami headquarters in Karachi in 2013-2014. However, there is no evidence that he received any weapons training apart from religious training in Karachi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail