BJP doesn’t believe in vote bank politics, says Nadda to envoys

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda told a group of envoys that the party does not believe in vote bank politics and is accountable to even those who do not vote for the party, people aware of the developments said on Saturday.

Nadda on Saturday interacted with the heads of missions from 13 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom and Nepal, at the party headquarters in Delhi as part of the “Know BJP” initiative.

According to a party leader, in response to a question by a diplomat on the party’s approach towards minorities, Nadda said the BJP “believes in appeasement of none and justice for all.”

“The party president said the BJP is respectful towards all religions, castes and gender and wants every section to be an integral part of the government’s development agenda. He also said the BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties,” the person quoted above said.

The ‘Know BJP’ campaign offers envoys a chance to interact with senior party leaders and get acquainted with the party ideology and policies of the central government.

Nadda also gave an account of the development agenda and the policies and programmes of the government.

“The diplomats were very impressed with the fact that the country has made rapid progress in several areas, and the penetration of the social schemes has been extensive, given the size and population of the country,” said the functionary.

Nadda also gave an outline of how the party ensures adequate representation of women in polity and how it has expanded its outreach within the country. He told the envoys that the party believes there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that there is a better understanding of each other’s vision, the above-cited official said.

Heads of Missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present for the interaction. From the party’s side, Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar and Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP’s overseas cell, were present. Former minister and national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore made a presentation on the BJP.

As part of the campaign, which started on April 6, Nadda has interacted with the envoys of 47 countries, including the European Union.

