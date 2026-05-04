‘BJP, ECI looted over 100 seats’: Mamata refuses to back down as BJP breaches past majority in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee levelled big allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing them of “looting over 100 seats” and calling the saffron party’s historic landslide win in the state “an immoral victory”.

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, shows the victory sign as she arrives at the polling station to cast her vote, in Kolkata.(ANI)

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Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “More than 100 seats, the BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission.”

“I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back,” Banerjee, who remained in power for 15 years straight in Bengal, said.

BJP’s historic entry in Bengal

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{{^usCountry}} The saffron party breached Mamata Banerjee’s fortress in West Bengal and is set to form the government on its own in the state for the first time ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The saffron party breached Mamata Banerjee’s fortress in West Bengal and is set to form the government on its own in the state for the first time ever. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as counting went on, TMC kept raising questions against the ECI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as counting went on, TMC kept raising questions against the ECI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “ECI has abandoned even the faintest pretense of neutrality. After deliberately delaying and dragging out the counting process, it is now refusing to issue certificates even in constituencies where victories are clear – Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Purba, Magrahat Paschim, Kulpi, Raidighi, Patharpratima, Basanti, Bardhaman Uttar, and Sitai,” it wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “ECI has abandoned even the faintest pretense of neutrality. After deliberately delaying and dragging out the counting process, it is now refusing to issue certificates even in constituencies where victories are clear – Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Purba, Magrahat Paschim, Kulpi, Raidighi, Patharpratima, Basanti, Bardhaman Uttar, and Sitai,” it wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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During the counting process, Banerjee visited the Sakhawat Memorial counting hall in Kolkata. She said counting had stopped at several locations and again accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of acting unfairly.

What’s the latest in Bengal?

As of 8:02 pm, ECI trends showed that the BJP has won 113 seats and is leading in 93 others, taking its total to 206 seats. Meanwhile, the TMC has won 46 seats and is leading in 35 others., falling way behind the BJP with just 81 seats.

The Congress has won 2 seats, Humayun Kabir’s AJUP has won 2 seats, the CPI(M) is leading in 1 seat, and the AISF is leading in 1 seat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Mudgal ...Read More Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows. Read Less

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