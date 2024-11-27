BJP faces internal conflict amid leadership dispute

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing internal strife as a group of leaders, led by Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, continues to agitate over the Waqf issue, openly challenging the state leadership. Veteran party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has called for unity within the party, accusing dissenting leaders of acting out of “self-conceit.” Several BJP leaders and workers protested against the Waqf issues in Bengaluru last week. (ANI)

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Yediyurappa appealed to Yatnal and his supporters to stop their parallel agitations and work cohesively to strengthen the party. “State president BY Vijayendra has appealed to Basangouda Patil Yatnal and others to stop protesting separately and work with us unitedly. Despite this, because of their self-conceit, they are doing such things. It is not right on their part,” he said.

Yediyurappa added there is a need for collective responsibility following the party’s defeat in the recent bypolls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. “Everyone should take responsibility for the party’s setback. We must ensure that such things do not repeat,” he said, while also leaving the matter of dissent to the party’s high command.

The dissenters, including MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and BP Harish as well as former lawmakers Arvind Limbavali, Kumar Bangarappa and GM Siddeshwara recently staged a separate protest in Bidar over the Waqf issue. On Tuesday, they extended their agitation to Kalaburagi district, distancing themselves further from the party’s official stance.

Yatnal and Jarkiholi have openly criticised Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in “adjustment politics” with the ruling Congress and attempting to consolidate control over the party alongside his father, Yediyurappa. The dissidents argued that the BJP’s state leadership is failing to represent grassroots concerns, particularly in the wake of the electoral losses.

BY Vijayendra, the BJP state president and son of Yediyurappa, has sought to rally party workers despite the internal discord. Speaking on Tuesday, he urged party members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party’s growth.

“My humble request to party workers is that the results of the by-elections in the state should not impact the organisation of our party. We will completely ignore the outcome of the bypolls. We will take the historic win of the BJP in neighbouring Maharashtra as an inspiration,” Vijayendra added.

He assured workers that the defeat was a temporary setback, emphasising the BJP’s historic rise in Karnataka. “We were the first party to bring the BJP to power in the southern part of India. We need to strengthen the party and end the Congress rule, which is against the majority in this country,” he said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of exploiting power to win the bypolls, claiming it had achieved no significant development since coming to power. “The misuse of power by the Congress government resulted in its victory. People might have given them a chance considering their remaining term, but they have a big responsibility,” he said, adding, “The Congress workers need not celebrate this win.”

The BJP leadership also raised concerns over alleged irregularities involving chief minister Siddaramaiah, specifically questioning the return of 14 MUDA sites allotted to his wife. “Unless the case is taken to its logical end, the chief minister and certain ministers cannot speak about morality,” Vijayendra added.

The repeated attacks by Yatnal and his allies on Vijayendra and Yediyurappa are set to be a key topic during the BJP state core committee meeting on December 7. Senior party leaders indicated that Vijayendra may escalate the issue to the central leadership after the winter session of Parliament concludes.

Adding to the internal discord is Yatnal’s month-long campaign calling for the abolition of the Waqf Board, which he launched alongside his supporters. This move, along with his continued criticism of the state leadership, has further strained relations within the party.