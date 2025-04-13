Menu Explore
BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar for ‘abusive’ comments on PM, RSS

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 04:28 PM IST

A delegation led by the BJP's media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station and filed the complaint.

The BJP on Sunday filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna, alleging that he used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS during a recent TV interview.

The BJP alleged that Kanhaiya had used abusive language against PM Modi and the RSS in a TV interview
The BJP alleged that Kanhaiya had used abusive language against PM Modi and the RSS in a TV interview

A delegation led by the BJP's media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station and filed the complaint.

Iqbal urged the police to register an FIR against Kumar over the comments.

"Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a part of the 'tukde tukde gang', used abusive language against PM Modi, and the RSS and its ideologies in an interview to a TV channel on April 11. The language that he used in the interview is highly objectionable and unacceptable," Iqbal said.

"We have filed a complaint against him with the police seeking immediate registration of an FIR. We are quite confident that police will take appropriate action," he said.

BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar for 'abusive' comments on PM, RSS
