‘Hindus not safe in Bengal', alleges BJP after 3 killed in Murshidabad violence over Waqf law

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday claimed that Hindus were “not safe” in the state and the situation was very serious and delicate. A view of a torched bus following a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, in Murshidabad on Saturday.(ANI)

Adhikari's remarks came after three people were killed in the mob violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“One has to go to court to celebrate Hindu festivals here. Today also a lot of violence happened. Yesterday two deaths happened and one more in police firing. In Dhuliyan Hindu shops were looted. The situation is out of police control. 35 policemen have been injured so far,” ANI quoted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as saying.

"Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement. I had earlier written to the Governor (for deployment of central forces in Bengal), yesterday I also appealed to the Chief Minister. When these people did not do so, I went to court today. Tomorrow there is a BJP rally in College Square. The ground reality is that Hindus are not safe in Bengal, the situation is very serious, delicate," he added.

ALSO READ: 'Closely monitoring': Centre assures Mamata government of all help over Murshidabad Waqf clashes

Murshidabad violence update

At least three people were killed in the clashes in Murshidabad and over 138 have been arrested in connection with the violence, PTI reported.

In a fresh development, Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF), Karni Singh Shekhawat reached the violence-hit area in Murshidabad after the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of central forces in the affected area.

The Calcutta high court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad district, stating that "it cannot turn a blind eye to reports of vandalism in a few districts of West Bengal.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced which prima facie shows vandalism in few districts of the State of West Bengal," a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen was quoted by PTI as saying.

The court noted that apart from Murshidabad, incidents have been reported from Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, in North 24 Parganas district and at Champdani in Hooghly.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)