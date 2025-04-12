'Closely monitoring': Centre assures Mamata government of all help over Murshidabad Waqf clashes

The Union home secretary, Govind Mohan, on Saturday announced the deployment of five additional companies of BSF personnel in West Bengal's Murshidabad, which has been engulfed in violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Security personnel stand guard after violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, at Dhuliyan in Murshidabad on Saturday. Three people killed in the violent protests. (ANI)

The deployment is in addition to nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in the area. According to a PTI report, the extra troops have been deployed at the request of the state government

According to a statement by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Mohan held a video conference with the West Bengal chief secretary and DGP about the violence. He asked them to keep close watch on the situation and to take adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest.

The statement quoted by PTI also stated that the home secretary told the officers that the Centre was ‘closely monitoring’ the situation and assured all possible help.