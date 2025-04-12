BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting Waqf Act violence, West Bengal CM responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of “supporting, inciting and encouraging” the recent incidents of violence in the state during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at an event in Kolkata.(ANI File)

The BJP criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly failing to uphold its constitutional responsibility to ensure the safety of Hindus in the state, particularly in the violence-hit Murshidabad district.

“The chronology is clear, that after CM Banerjee stated publicly that she would oppose the waqf legislation and her close aide and state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury incited the mob by saying he is protected by the CM, the radical elements in the state received a message that they have Mamata Banerjee’s backing,” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Bhandari further accused Mamata Banerjee of targeting the Hindu community, alleging she referred to Sanatan Dharma as a “bad religion.” Bhandari questioned the lack of police action despite prior intelligence inputs and repeated instances of violence in Murshidabad.

"Why hasn’t the state police taken any action, despite there being intelligence and repeated violence in Murshidabad for the last few days? Because Mamata Banerjee wanted to give the message that the state is being used as a test lab for appeasement politics.”

He also alleged that the violence is being used as a distraction from the school selection commission (SSC) scam.

“If Mamata Banerjee fails to protect Hindus further, then our charge will prove right that she is supporting, encouraging, and inciting the violence,” he added.

Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district, has witnessed unrest following protests called by several organisations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The legislation introduces extensive changes to the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments. Clashes between protestors and police broke out, with incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and road blockades being reported. On April 8, a mob in Jangipur attacked police personnel with stones and set police vehicles on fire, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders and internet suspension in the area.

On April 11, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the violence and warned of strict action.

“Some people are taking law and order into their own hands in some parts of West Bengal. The state’s chief secretary has assured that the government is taking strong action against the miscreants and will not allow disturbances to escalate,” the governor said in a video message.

Mamata Banerjee's response

In response to the allegations, chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for calm and reiterated her stance against the waqf legislation.

“Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society. Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She warned that legal action would be taken against those provoking unrest and clarified that her government does not support any form of violence.

“Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation, and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony,” Banerjee added.