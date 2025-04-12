Over 110 arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad for violence over Waqf Act

West Bengal Police has arrested over 110 people in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A torched vehicle during a protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act, in Murshidabad district, Friday, April 11, 2025. (PTI)

Police said the protests swept across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting and road blockades.

Raids were being carried out across all these districts, with over 110 people arrested in Murshidabad alone, police added.

“About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence,” a police officer told PTI.

Officials said the situation in the violence-hit areas remained tense on Saturday morning, though no fresh incidents were reported.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended in the worst-hit Murshidabad district, where violence took place.

“Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation,” an officer said, appealing to the people to not pay heed to “rumours on social media.”

Teenage boy injured in alleged police firing

A teenage boy, injured in alleged police firing during clashes in Suti, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital, police said.

The BJP criticised the Mamata Banerjee government, saying if it was “incapable” of managing the situation, it should seek assistance from the Centre.

“Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society,” BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

“Public property was destroyed, Government Officials felt threatened, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created, all under the false guise of dissent. The silence of the Mamata Banerjee Government is deafening,” he added.

With PTI inputs