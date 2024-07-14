BJP flays AAP govt over power bill hike in Delhi: ‘Money illegally collected…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party government after electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi soared by 6-8 per cent due to the revision of the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged money is being collected illegally in the name of PPAC surcharge and pension surcharge(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said,"Delhi government is looting the people of Delhi... The common man is struggling due to hike in electricity bills. Every person who is paying the electricity bill with honesty is being looted."



“Money is being collected illegally in the name of PPAC surcharge and pension surcharge. And the Delhi government and power companies are enjoying this money... Tomorrow, we will protest at 14 electricity offices until the PPAC and pension surcharge are withdrawn. We have written to the chairman of DRC and demanded an inquiry into how the Delhi government and power companies are doing a scam,” Sachdeva told ANI.



The discoms in Delhi revised the PPAC in the range of 6.75%-8.75%, PTI quoted officials as saying. The power purchase cost depends on the prices of coal and other fuels used by generation companies and these prices recently witnessed a significant increase. As per officials, the PPAC revision was implemented in February this year.



On Friday, the Delhi BJP unit had staged protest at ITO and demanded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The members of the BJP and representatives of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) burnt copies of electricity bills and demanded that the hike in PPAC be rolled back.



The AAP accused the BJP of "misleading" the people of Delhi by spreading "rumours" that electricity prices have been increased in Delhi through the PPAC.

What is PPAC?

Power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) is defined as a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms. It saw an increase of 6.15 per cent to 8.75 per cent this year.