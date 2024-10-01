‘BJP freed Ram Rahim, Kejriwal to sway Haryana elections,’ claims Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of backing the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal from jail to influence the Haryana assembly elections. Robert Vadra alleges BJP's strategy involves Ram Rahim and Kejriwal's timed releases ahead of polls.(HT FILE)

Vadra alleged that the BJP allowed Ram Rahim, convicted of murder and rape, to be released on parole ahead of the polls to campaign, and claimed Kejriwal’s recent release on regular bail was also part of the BJP's plan to hurt Congress' chances in Haryana.

"When they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections who has charges of murder, rape, and you (BJP) release him to campaign... I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of the prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated thoughts of the BJP," Vadra told PTI.

Ram Rahim set for another parole

According to an India Today report, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is set to be released from jail after the Election Commission approved his parole request.

Kejriwal, recently out on bail in the excise policy case, has been actively campaigning in Haryana.

‘I could have given employment in Haryana but…’: Vadra

Vadra, a businessman, also alleged that the BJP had created hurdles for his business, making it harder to generate jobs in Haryana.

"I could have given employment in Haryana but this (BJP) government made sure that all my associates were intimidated that they moved away, it was difficult for me to work, financially they tried to destroy me," he said.

Vadra expressed confidence that Congress will win a strong majority in the upcoming Haryana polls, set for October 5, with results on October 8.

