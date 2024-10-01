Haryana poll campaign: Accidental Hindu raised in Roman culture can’t accept Ram Mandir, says Yogi

In a veiled but scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the “accidental Hindu” raised in Roman culture cannot accept the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Bawani Khera, in Bhiwani district on Monday. (PTI)

Campaigning in Haryana where polling is slated for October 5, Adityanath alleged that Congress does not believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but advocates giving land only for the Waqf Board.

“The 500-year-long wait has ended, and on January 22, 2024, Lord Shri Ramlalla was enthroned in Ayodhya Dham by Prime Minister Modi... But, the unfortunate ‘accidental Hindu’ raised in Roman culture could not bear the sight of the enthronement of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Accidental Hindus can never truly be honest to the country and its people. Ram symbolizes India. ‘Jo Ram ka nahi, woh humare kisi kaam ka nahi’ (Those who do not belong to Ram are of no use to us).”

“The Congress has even questioned Ram’s existence. They do not believe in Ram or Krishna. They are unfortunate people who have forgotten Ram and Krishna. They only believe in giving land to waqf board,” he said.

Adityanath held four public meetings in Haryana on Monday, urging voters to support Kapoor Valmiki from Bawani Khera, Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon, Gyanchand Gupta from Panchkula and Shaktirani Sharma from Kalka.

Yogi further said: “Those who claim there was singing and dancing at the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple should remember that their family has been dancing and singing all their lives.”

He added that Congress, by insulting Hindus, criticising Sanatan culture, and undermining Constitutional institutions abroad, calls into question its own credibility.

Congratulating the people of the Bawani Khera, Adityanath stated that the people here understand that if Congress comes to power, they will betray the country. He expressed his happiness at seeing children portraying Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Laxman, and Guru Vashishtha in Hansi. While criticizing Congress, he told the audience that they have decided that only Congress should don the costumes of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkarna. He emphasized that after coming to power in 1947, the issues that Congress had derailed were addressed first by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later by Narendra Modi, resulting in the creation of a new India.

“As the election date is getting closer, Congress’s morale is getting weakened. Now they have realised that they cannot win in Haryana,” he said in Panchkula.