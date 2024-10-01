‘Cong wants to crush patriotism through casteism’: PM Modi at Haryana rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the Congress wants to “crush the patriotism” of the country through casteism and religion.



Addressing an election rally in Haryana's Palwal, Modi said,"Congress kept every issue important for the country entangled. The Congress did not allow Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Congress did not allow the Constitution to be fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir."



ALSO READ: Everyone in Congress wants to be Haryana CM, says PM Modi



“They deprived our sisters of reservation in Parliament and Assembly. Congress kept our Muslim sisters entangled in the problem of triple talaq. Congress did not solve the problems of the country and its citizens but instead used all its energy to establish its own family,” ANI quoted the prime minister as saying.



ALSO READ: Congress will destroy Haryana if voted to power: PM Modi at Gohana



"I ask the entire country today. Congress has committed so many sins till today, and it still dreams of forming the government. The BJP supporters are patriots. They devise plans to mislead the patriotic people. Congress wants to crush patriotism from this country by propagating casteism, confronting one community against another," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Palwal, Haryana.(PTI)

'MP ne Cong ko din me taara dikha diya’: Modi

During the rally, Prime Minister Modi recalled the BJP's landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections last December.



“Congress's formula is neither work nor let others work. Congress's politics is limited to false promises, while BJP's politics is focused on hard work and showing results. Congress never works hard,” Modi said.



"Congress thought that 10 years had passed, and the people of Haryana would serve them power on a platter. Congress had the same misconception in Madhya Pradesh...par Madhya Pradesh ke logo ne Congress ko din mai tara dikha diya," he added.



“The people here are also seeing the conflict that is going on within the Congress in Haryana. The angriest with Congress are from the Dalit, backwards and deprived community. The Dalit community has also decided that they will not become a pawn to enhance the politics of the father and son,” he said.



Haryana will vote in a single phased assembly election on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

(With ANI inputs)