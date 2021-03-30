IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP functionary found dead in west Delhi, say police
Singh's body was found at Jheel Wala Park on Monday.(File photo)
Singh's body was found at Jheel Wala Park on Monday.(File photo)
india news

BJP functionary found dead in west Delhi, say police

Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the legal department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:17 PM IST

A BJP functionary was found dead at a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the legal department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.

Singh's body was found at Jheel Wala Park on Monday, a senior police officer said, adding that the man had a minor dispute with his family.

His son Ishwender Singh reached the spot and identified the body which was later sent for post-mortem, the police added.

To seek help for depression and other forms of mental distress please reach out to the helplines of International Bipolar Foundation (+91-8888817666) and Jeevan Aastha (toll free: 1800 233 3330). For issues surrounding gender and sexuality, call LGBT organisation, Pahal Foundation at 8318837081 (operational on Friday to Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party west delhi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP