BJP govt adopting indifferent attitude towards farmers: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the "indifferent" attitude adopted by the BJP government towards farmers is a "direct insult" to them.
"The way the BJP government adopted an indifferent attitude towards farmers by being insensitive to them is a direct insult to 'annadata' (farmers). This is extremely condemnable," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
If they can spot smoke elsewhere, why cannot they see the fire at their own home, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox