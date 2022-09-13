BJP hits out at KCR’s national party plan

Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal to launch a national party is the biggest joke of the decade and it can never become an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is ridiculous that KCR who cannot rule his own state properly is dreaming of building an alternative to the BJP. He has cheated every section of the society with his empty promises,” Reddy said, while speaking at a public rally at Qutbullapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad to kick-start the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Accusing the KCR of launching a vilification campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister alleged that the TRS chief was trying to stitch up all the family-oriented parties to bring the dynastic rule again in the country, because Modi was strongly opposing the family-based parties.

“The TRS has just seven MPs. In the next general elections, it cannot win even a single MP seat. What can KCR do by floating a national party? He can never become an alternative to the BJP or NDA,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Describing KCR’s regime as the most corrupt in the entire country, Reddy said because of his corrupt and dictatorial regime, the revenue-surplus Telangana had plunged into deep debts. “The state government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees on time and the power utilities have been running in deep losses. KCR should explain what he has done to the state before dreaming of ruling the entire country,” he said.

Addressing the rally, Sanjay accused the chief minister of misleading the state assembly on electricity meters to agriculture pump sets. “He has produced some outdated papers in the assembly. Let him show the provision in the new electricity bill. Or else, he should immediately resign from the chief minister’s post and apologise to the people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that the Telangana government was trying to impose a burden of another ₹4,000 crore by increasing power tariff in the name of installing meters to farm pump sets and throw the blame on the Centre. “If the meters are installed, we shall break the walls of Pragati Bhavan (the official residence and principal workplace of KCR),” he warned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON