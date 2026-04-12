BJP issues whip as Modi seeks support across party lines for women quota rollout

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its parliamentarians, directing their presence from April 16-18 for the special Parliament sitting to fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of political parties for the quota implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of political parties for the quota implementation. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023, but the reservation was to take effect only after a delimitation exercise and the ongoing census. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the introduction of two bills during the special sitting for the quota implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the setting up of a delimitation commission.

In its three-line whip, the BJP called the presence of its lawmakers in the House mandatory. “No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House...”

On Saturday, Modi wrote to political parties calling for “collective action” to ensure that the reservation is in place by the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “From the 16th of April, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy,” Modi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From the 16th of April, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy,” Modi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Modi called the need for women’s political participation central to India’s long-term growth trajectory. “Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions, and more importantly, to lead,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi called the need for women’s political participation central to India’s long-term growth trajectory. “Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions, and more importantly, to lead,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi added that increased participation of women across sectors, from “space to sports” and “armed forces to start-ups”, has demonstrated their capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi added that increased participation of women across sectors, from “space to sports” and “armed forces to start-ups”, has demonstrated their capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023 with near-unanimous political backing, calling it a rare moment of consensus in Parliament. Modi added that members across party lines came together to support the legislation. He called it “a memorable moment that reflected our unity”.

Modi said they concluded that the time has come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country after extensive deliberations. He added that the 2029 general elections should be conducted with the quota in place.

He appealed to political parties to rise above partisan considerations. “This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations,” Modi said. He urged lawmakers to actively participate in the debate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi expressed confidence that a unified stance would emerge in Parliament. “I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat,” he said. He described the move as a “strong step towards enhancing” women’s representation in governance.

He called for strengthening great democratic traditions and taking decisive steps toward a historic transformation.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the timing of the special sitting and convening it without taking them into confidence. He noted that it has been 30 months since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed. “...now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence...,” he said in a letter to Modi.

He said the government is seeking their cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation. Kharge said it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law without details of the delimitation and other aspects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kharge questioned the government’s claim of consultations with political parties and urged that an all-party meeting be convened after April 29, once the ongoing state elections conclude.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON