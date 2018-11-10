BJP launches mass contact programme in Rajasthan ahead of assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan launched ‘Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar’ campaign on Saturday to reach out to masses ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra said during the campaign, party workers will meet residents of each constituency and put BJP flags and stickers on their houses.

The party has also released a special poster for this mass contact programme.

Bohra said since November 2, the BJP has been conducting booth-level programmes, under which the party’s public representatives inform people about policies of both central and state governments.

