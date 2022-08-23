BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat was cheerful in her last Instagram post

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after suffering a heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. The politician-actress - who once appeared in the Big Boss reality show - had contested the 2019 assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

Sonali who appeared in the 2019 Hindi movie, Motherhood, was quite popular on social media and regularly gave a glimpse of her life to her Instagram followers. With close to 9 lakh followers on the photo and video sharing app, Phogat’s account described her as a mother, actor and content creator.

Her last post on the social networking site, posted late night on Monday, was an Instagram reel, a popular feature that allows users to create short videos on a range of sounds and music. The reel plays against the backdrop of Mohammed Rafi’s classic Bollywood song ‘Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor’ from the movie Mere Huzoor where Phogat is wearing a pink turban, a video that is doing rounds on social media now.

The video has over a 1,000 comments with her fans pouring in emotional tributes at the sudden demise of the actress. Indian model, actress and singer Himanshi Khurana who also reached fame after participating in Big Boss 13 commented, “Om Shanti.” Phogat also shared a picture of her before posting the reel, from the same settings with a caption that read “#alwaysready #smile #strong #Dabang #RealBossLady #Haryana.”

Sonali also posted a few couple of stories on Instagram hours before her death. In her stories, Phogat has shared moments from the reel last posted on her account- the one in pink turban.

