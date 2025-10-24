BJP leader booked for threatening state minister, say police

Police have registered a case against BJP leader and Chittapur Assembly candidate Manikant Rathod for allegedly threatening state minister Priyank Kharge, who also serves as Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister. Manikant Rathod

The FIR was filed at Brahmapur Police Station following a complaint by social activist Siddharudh M. Kamble of Kalaburagi. Rathod has been booked under Sections 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351(3) (aggravated intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint stems from Rathod’s remarks during a press conference at Patrika Bhavan on October 16.

He reportedly said, “Today, threat calls are coming; tomorrow they may come to your house,” and warned that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers would “barge into Kharge’s house” if the minister continued to criticise the organisation.

Kamble alleged that Rathod’s statements endangered the minister’s safety and could provoke communal tension.

He demanded strict legal action and restrictions on Rathod’s political activity in the state.

Police confirmed that purported videos of Rathod making derogatory remarks about Kharge circulated widely on social media. The statements are being investigated for their potential to disrupt public order.

The complaint also noted that Rathod had previously released videos in which he was allegedly under the influence of drugs, in which he made disrespectful comments about Kharge.

Authorities described the repeated threats to Kharge as an attempt to undermine the minister’s image, despite his work on welfare programs for marginalised communities and efforts to advance development in the state.

An investigation into the case and the viral videos is ongoing, said police officers aware of the matter.

Authorities said they are reviewing all evidence, including social media footage, and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the probe.