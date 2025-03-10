BJP leader claims Cong stifled Champion's Trophy celebrations in Telangana; cops clarify

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government prevented people from celebrating team India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match in Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)

Kishan Reddy, who also serves as the president of the Telangana BJP unit, shared two videos on social media platform X, showing police officers allegedly using batons to disperse crowds attempting to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory.

"This is how the Congress govt. Telangana is not allowing India’s ChampionsTrophy2025 win celebrations. Shameful!" Reddy wrote on X.

The videos, which soon went viral on social media, showed policemen reportedly chasing and caning cricket fans in Dilsukhnagar, a busy area in Hyderabad, on Sunday night after India won the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The BJP leader's claim sparked an intense row in the state triggering a sharp retort from Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

The Congress MP charged that Kishan Reddy spreads false information on police action in Dilsukhnagar carried out to control law and order and wants to create a wrong impression that the Congress government is not enthusiastic about India winning the Champions Trophy.

The celebrations were held all over the state and a responsible person like Kishan Reddy should not indulge in petty politics, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Police deny BJP leader's claim

Meanwhile, a senior police official from Telangana denied the reports of a lathi charge and clarified that the police action was not intended to suppress celebrations but to disperse the crowd only to make way for ambulances.

"They were not only blocking the roads but the movement of two ambulances. To give way to the ambulances, police dispersed them (people gathered on the road)," the official said.

Champions Trophy 2025: India won against New Zealand

India won another global cricket tournament with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Celebrations were held in different parts of the country after India's win. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Team India for the achievement.