‘Smashing victory’: Politicians hail Team India on ICC Champions Trophy title

Politicians across party lines congratulated India for winning the Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow LIVE updates. Ravindra Jadeja celebrate India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 9. (X/BCCI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian cricket team and said they have played wonderfully through the tournament.

“An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy,” Modi wrote on X. “They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display.”

Union home minister Amit Shah termed India's win as historic.

“A victory that scripts history,” Shah wrote on X. “Congratulations to Team India on clinching a stunning victory in the ICC #ChampionsTrophy2025. Your fiery energy and unassailable dominance on the pitch made the nation proud, setting a new benchmark for cricketing excellence.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India's run in the Champions Trophy was marked by brilliant individual performances.

“Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride,” Gandhi wrote on X. “#TeamIndia’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the performance by the Indian cricket team has filled the hearts of 140 crore Indians with utmost pride.

“A phenomenal team effort culminated in a glorious victory for the Indian cricket team as they lift the #ChampionsTrophy !” Kharge said in a post on X. “Brilliant performance by the skipper Rohit Sharma and everyone in the team! Your achievement fills 140 Crore hearts with utmost pride."

Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also extended his congratulations to the Indian team.

“Congratulations team India for fantastic performance,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that entire India is elated by this victory.

“What a fantastic victory and superb performance by the Indian cricket team! Team India has scripted history by defeating New Zealand at the Champions Trophy final match. India is elated by this victory,” Singh wrote on X.

“Congratulations to the entire team for spectacular display of cricketing skills. This victory today will motivate so many youngsters and aspiring cricketers," he added.