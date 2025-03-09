PM Modi lauds India's ICC Champions Trophy win: 'Proud of our cricket team'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on clinching the ICC Champions Trophy. India's players celebrate their victory during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.(AFP)

“An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display,” the prime minister posted on X.

Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to lift the title for the third time. The Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly had shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002, and later lifted the trophy by defeating hosts England in the final in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India beat Kiwis to lift third CT title



Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with 76 off 83 balls and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell helped New Zealand, which won the toss and chose to bat first, put on 251-7 in its 50 overs on a slow, two-paced Dubai wicket.

Indian spinners troubled the Kiwis' batting lineup with Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja sharing five out of seven New Zealand wickets between them.

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 105 for the first wicket before Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell gave breakthrough to New Zealand with regular wickets.

Virat Kohli, who was instrumental in taking India to the final with a solid 84 in against Australia in the semifinal, was trapped leg before by Bracewell for one. Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) also stabilised India's chase but threw away their wickets to rash shots, giving cricket fans nervous moments.

New Zealand won the Champions Trophy (then the ICC Knockout Trophy) in 2000 – it beat India in the final at Nairobi, Kenya. It remains the only limited-overs ICC trophy in the Black Caps’ cabinet. India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance.