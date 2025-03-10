How much money did Team India and its players receive on winning the Champions Trophy? What about hosts Pakistan?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 by beating New Zealand in the summit clash by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian camp put in an all-round performance to chase down 252 with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare. As a result of this win, India walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of $2.24 million. Here's how much India received as prize money for winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. (AP)

$2.24 million roughly translates to INR 19.45 crore. This amount is significantly less than the Indian Premier League (IPL) paycheque for Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rishabh Pant.

Punjab Kings picked up Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant became the highest buy-in IPL auction history when Lucknow Super Giants bought him in for INR 27 crore.

Speaking of Venkatesh Iyer, KKR shelled out INR 23.75 crore to avail the services of the all-rounder. Recently, the left-handed batter was also named the franchise's vice-captain.

Coming back to New Zealand, the Kiwis will receive $1.12 million (INR 9.72 crore) as prize money after finishing as the runners-up.

The losing semi-finalists, Australia and South Africa will receive $560,000 (INR 4.86 crore) each. On the other hand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which finished fifth and sixth, respectively, will receive $350,000 (INR 3.04 crore) each, while seventh and eighth-placed Pakistan and England will receive $140,000 (INR 1.21 crore) a piece.

It also needs to be mentioned that every win in the group stage is worth almost $34,000 (INR 29.5 lakh). Every participating team is assured of taking home $125,000 (INR 1.08 crore).

The 2025 Champions Trophy's total prize pool was $6.9 million (INR 59.9 crore), a whopping 53 per cent increase from the 2017 edition of the tournament.

How did the final unfold?

In the final against India, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 63 as the BlackCaps posted 251/7 in the allotted fifty overs.

For India, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav returned with four wickets among themselves, taking two each.

India captain Rohit Sharma then played a knock of 76 runs as he brought India to the top of the chase. However, quick wickets of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit brought the Kiwis back into the game.

However, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ensured there are not many hiccups and India got over the line with six balls to spare.

This is third Champions Trophy win for India, having previously won the 2002 and 2013 editions.