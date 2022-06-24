Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP leader files case against Ram Gopal Varma for comments on Droupadi Murmu
india news

BJP leader files case against Ram Gopal Varma for comments on Droupadi Murmu

Senior BJP leader from Telangana G Narayan Reddy has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that the director had posted a derogatory remark about Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential nominee of the NDA, on social media platform Twitter.
The Hyderabad police will soon register a criminal case against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for his alleged derogatory comments against Droupadi Murmu. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:31 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

The Hyderabad police on Friday said they will soon register a criminal case against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for his alleged derogatory comments against the NDA nominee for Presidential elections Droupadi Murmu, who filed her nomination papers in New Delhi later in the day.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana G Narayan Reddy has lodged a complaint with the Abids police station claiming that the director had posted a derogatory remark about Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential nominee of the NDA, on social media platform Twitter.

“We have received the complaint and sent the same for a legal opinion. After we receive the legal opinion, we shall book a case against Varma under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Abids police inspector B Prasada Rao told HT.

“If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?” Varma had tweeted.

In his complaint, Reddy said Varma’s comments on Twitter were highly derogatory and humiliating for a senior lady politician and former Governor of Jharkhand. The BJP leader submitted the tweet as evidence to the police along with the complaint.

RELATED STORIES

He demanded that the police should register a case under the SC/ST Act and requested that the director be severely punished. The police said necessary action will be taken after a legal opinion emerged.

BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh also expressed his annoyance at Ram Gopal Varma for making such comments against the NDA’s Presidential nominee.

Raja Singh said the director tweets in a drunken condition. “Varma always tries to be in the news by making such controversial comments,” he added.

Stating that such comments against Murmu were most unfortunate and unwarranted, Singh demanded that the police register a criminal case against Varma.

The filmmaker meanwhile said his Twitter post was “not at all intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone. This was said in irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character (sic) but since the name is such a rarity, I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP