BJP leader Gulam Rasool Dar, his wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

The couple was rushed to the hospital after terrorists fired at them at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, but they succumbed to the injuries.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Security forces at the spot. (ANI image)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his wife were killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, BJP leader Altaf Thakur said.

Dar was also sarpanch and the party's district president of Anantnag.

The couple was rushed to the hospital following the attack, but they succumbed to the injuries. Police blamed the militant group, Lashkar e Taiba for the killing.

Hours ago, the security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in the valley’s Poonch district. The seizures, days ahead of Independence Day, included two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, four Chinese grenades and 257 round AK-47 ammunition, said the Border Security Forces.

