BJP leader Tai Tagak wins Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh unopposed

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tai Tagak on Thursday won the Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh unopposed.

Returning Officer Tadar Meena handed over election certificate to Tagak at Nokmey Namati Hall in the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Returning officer Tadar Meena handed over election certificate to Tagak at Nokmey Namati Hall in the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended with no other candidate remaining in the fray.

Following the announcement, the certificate of election was handed over to the newly elected member Congratulating Tagak, chief minister Pema Khandu said the veteran leader would carry the aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh to Parliament and serve as a strong voice for the state at the national level.

“Having served the state with dedication over the years, he now carries the responsibility of representing the hopes, concerns and aspirations of our people at the national level. His vast experience in public life will undoubtedly strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s voice in Parliament,” Khandu said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing the election as a well-deserved achievement, the chief minister expressed confidence that Tagak’s tenure in the Upper House would contribute meaningfully to the development of both Arunachal Pradesh and the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the election as a well-deserved achievement, the chief minister expressed confidence that Tagak’s tenure in the Upper House would contribute meaningfully to the development of both Arunachal Pradesh and the country. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A veteran BJP leader, Tagak has been associated with the party for several years and has played a key role in strengthening its organisational base in the state. He is regarded as one of the senior-most BJP leaders in Arunachal Pradesh and has held various responsibilities within the party over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A veteran BJP leader, Tagak has been associated with the party for several years and has played a key role in strengthening its organisational base in the state. He is regarded as one of the senior-most BJP leaders in Arunachal Pradesh and has held various responsibilities within the party over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a former Arunachal Pradesh BJP president (2013–2015) and former adviser to the chief minister. He currently serves as the patron of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, the state unit of Vidya Bharati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a former Arunachal Pradesh BJP president (2013–2015) and former adviser to the chief minister. He currently serves as the patron of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, the state unit of Vidya Bharati. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Tagak’s unopposed election, the BJP retains its representation from Arunachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON