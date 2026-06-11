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BJP leader Tai Tagak wins Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh unopposed

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tai Tagak on Thursday won the Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh unopposed

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 07:20 pm IST
By Damien Lepcha, Itanagar
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Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tai Tagak on Thursday won the Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh unopposed.

Returning Officer Tadar Meena handed over election certificate to Tagak at Nokmey Namati Hall in the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Returning officer Tadar Meena handed over election certificate to Tagak at Nokmey Namati Hall in the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended with no other candidate remaining in the fray.

Following the announcement, the certificate of election was handed over to the newly elected member Congratulating Tagak, chief minister Pema Khandu said the veteran leader would carry the aspirations of Arunachal Pradesh to Parliament and serve as a strong voice for the state at the national level.

“Having served the state with dedication over the years, he now carries the responsibility of representing the hopes, concerns and aspirations of our people at the national level. His vast experience in public life will undoubtedly strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s voice in Parliament,” Khandu said.

With Tagak’s unopposed election, the BJP retains its representation from Arunachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

 
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