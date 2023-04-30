Top BJP leaders laud PM Modi for 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat show’; Congress takes dig

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders lauded and congratulated Narendra Modi on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, with Union home minister Amit Shah claiming that through the broadcast, the prime minister crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation and builds bridges between the people and the government.

PM Narendra Modi(PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, which was first aired on October 3, 2014, was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York as well.

Senior BJP leaders listened to the prime minister's address at different places across the country as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

"Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM @narendramodi Ji crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation, building bridges between the people and the government. Platforming dialogues on different regions, languages and dialects, he strengthens India's social democracy," Amit Shah tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at India House in London, Union minister Jitendra Singh said, "...We didn't expect such a huge turnout. The entire diaspora, I think across England, is over here at the India House...It's also an indication of the kind of trust that people have in PM Modi..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said the great bit for the community was to be involved with it as a community rather than individually listening to it at home.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the programme a “mass revolution”. He added that Modi's show has been beneficial in bringing forth the good deeds of civilians. "Mann Ki Baat has become a social campaign, a mass revolution..," said Chouhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising the prime minister after the programme, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "...Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Grateful to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji for inspiring millions of youngsters across the country every month & reiterating collective efforts for #NewIndia through #MannKiBaat…” said Tejasvi Surya, MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency.

Meanwhile, just ahead of the airing of the programme, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat's impacts while its Director's academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself," Ramesh said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, also took a dig at Modi, alleging that he has been silent on issues such as Chinese aggression, unemployment, price rise, charges against industrialist Gautam Adani's business conglomerate and women's security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON