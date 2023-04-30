Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Narendra Modi holds a road show in north Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi holds a road show in north Bengaluru

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 30, 2023 08:49 AM IST

On Sunday evening, PM Modi will hold another road show in Mysuru, before leaving the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Karnataka on his two-day visit held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru on Saturday evening. He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road. This is his ninth visit to the poll bound Karnataka this year.

Also Read - PM Modi’s tactics unlikely to work in Karnataka, say experts

On Sunday evening, PM Modi will hold another road show in Mysuru, before leaving the state. He will also address the crowd in three public meetings on Sunday which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. This visit of PM Modi is expected to boost the spirits of BJP candidates who are actively campaigning to win the elections.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi attacked the Congress party in his Bidar and Vijayapura rallies on Saturday. In Bidar, he said, “The Congress hates everyone who speaks about the common man and calls out their corruption. It also hates those who speak about their politics of selfishness. Congress’s hate against such people will become permanent. In this election too, the Congress once again has started abusing me.”

PM Modi also said that the Congress party has abused him 91 times in total. “The Congress party is known for abusing me and losing the elections. Someone has informed me that the party has abused me 91 times in total. Let them abuse me, I will keep working for people,” he added.

The Congress, in return, took a swipe at PM Modi and said that he is playing the victim card and asking votes from the people. The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

