BJP likely to get new national president around August 15. Who are the frontrunners?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get a new national president around Independence Day, according to source-based reports in the national media. The current national president, JP Nadda, has held the post since January 2020. His term was extended to steer the party through the 2024 general elections. Various names are currently on a list of probable candidates for the post of BJP national president. However, as no name is final, the list could change completely by the time the announcement day dawns.(ANI)

The BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have yet to officially finalise a name for the post. The party is said to favour a candidate with organisational experience.

Who will be the next BJP president?

The list of probable candidates for the BJP national president includes leaders with extensive organisational experience, Hindustan reported, citing unnamed sources. The report also noted that the list is not final, and the party may yet spring a surprise when it makes the official announcement.

The names include former union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He hails from Odisha, where the BJP stormed to power for the first time last year. His nomination could strengthen the party base in Odisha, as he has deep experience working inside the organisation.

Another name is that of union minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is considered close to home minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah. Hailing from Ajmer in Rajasthan, Yadav is an MP from Alwar, and he is currently the minister for environment, forests and climate change.

The third name doing the rounds is that of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has strong organisational experience and a massive mass appeal. He is currently the agriculture minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

According to the report, another name has joined the list of probables: BD Sharma. He is a senior leader in the BJP and is known for his strong influence within the party.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also said to be in the list of probables.

All eyes are on who will succeed JP Nadda as the next BJP president. Will the party make the announcement by August 15, as some reports suggest, or choose its moment, earlier or later?