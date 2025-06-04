BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh accuses TMC govt of ‘anti-Hindu mindset' over influencer Sharmistha Panoli's arrest

West Bengal BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state over the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old influencer and a law student. India News

“This government has an anti-Hindu mindset, and the police also work in the same way. You must have seen that earlier, many TMC MLAs and MPs have said dirty things about Hindu deities. At that time, FIRs were registered, but no action was taken,” Ghosh told news agency ANI.

Panoli was arrested last week for allegedly making communal remarks linked to Operation Sindoor in a video. She later deleted the post, and rendered an apology on May 15. However, she was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Haryana's Gurugram and produced before Kolkata's Alipore Court , which remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days.

While alleging that the the TMC had the “desire to appease a community”, Ghosh also criticised the Bengal government for selective action in the case.

"This time they were so active that they arrested her from another state and brought her here. This shows their anti-Hindu mindset and desire to appease a community. They are not at all prepared to file one case against Sharmistha," the Siliguri MP said.

Calcutta HC denies interim bail to Panoli

Ghosh's statements came a day after Panoli was denied interim bail by the Calcutta High Court in the case. In the order, the court noted that free speech cannot extend to the point where it hurts the sentiments of others.

“Look, we have freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean you will go on to hurt others. Our country is diverse, with people from different castes, creeds, and religions. We must be cautious by saying this. So, day after tomorrow. Heavens will not fall,” Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, who was presiding over the matter, said.

The court further observed that the video was made on social media and was heard, which led to a section of the people's sentiments being heard, according to Live Law.