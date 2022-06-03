BJP MLA wants this state to be 4th to make 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday demanded the Ashok Gehlot government to declare Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free in Rajasthan.

"More people, including the youth, will be able to watch the film if it is made tax-free in Rajasthan just like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," PTI quoted the former Rajasthan minister.

The BJP MLA's demand comes day after three BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand declared the historical drama tax-free. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have declared the film tax-free. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues had watched the film in a special screening in Lucknow on Thursday. “The film talks about history and provides entertainment. It can be watched with the family. We have learnt from mistakes of the past and are trying to rectify the mistakes of the past 75 years. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with the vision of the next 25 years to take India ahead,” he said after the screening while making the announcement. Later, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also declared the film tax-free in the state. “The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar is in the lead role is declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland,” Chouhan said. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami too declared the film tax-free in the state. ""People must see this film based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and full of the spirit of patriotism and valour," he said. Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, ‘Samrat Prithviraj' features Akshay Kumar essaying the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the Rajput ruler who fought Mohammad Ghori. The film marks the debut of Manushi Chillar.

