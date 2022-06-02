Akshay Kumar requests fans who watch Samrat Prithviraj to 'not give out spoilers' that reveal 'several aspects' of film

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a note for his fans and followers ahead of the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj. Taking to Instagram, Akshay requested those who watch the period drama 'to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects' of the film. Calling the film 'an authentic historical', Akshay said that there are many aspects of the character's life that are 'lesser known to the people of our country'. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar on North vs South debate: ‘Allu Arjun should work with me soon, that is the way forward’)

His note read, "The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India's bravest king's Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it's an authentic historical there are many facets of Samrat's life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth."

Akshay also wrote, "Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you."

Akshay shared the note in both English and Hindi. He captioned the post, "A humble request to everyone watching the film. #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! @manushi_chhillar | @duttsanjay | @sonu_sood | #DrChandraprakashDwivedi l @yrf l."

Akshay's film Samrat Prithviraj is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the historical drama. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is a biopic of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.

Ahead of the release of the film, Akshay and the team visited Somnath temple in Gujarat and Varanasi. In an interview with news agency ANI, he had said he had visited Varanasi, not for religious reasons but for its culture and to make people aware of the city's association with the 12th-century valiant king.

"Kashi is related to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I had gone for the culture thing. I had gone to tell people that this is our culture and why it is essential... I had gone there to pay my respect," Akshay had said. He and other team members of the film visited Varanasi on May 30.

