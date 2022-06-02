Akshay Kumar on North vs South debate: ‘Allu Arjun should work with me soon, that is the way forward’

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his film Samrat Prithiviraj, which will release in theatres on Friday. In a media interaction, the actor said that he wanted to work with Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Akshay also said that there should not be a divide between the South Indian films and Bollywood, and that all film industries should come together and work in films. Also Read: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj banned in Oman, Kuwait

During a recent media interaction, when Akshay was asked about how South films were doing better business than Hindi films, he said, "Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on".

Samrat Prithviraj, which was earlier titled Prithviraj, is releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 3rd June. YRF on May 27 announced its title change by writing an official letter to the Karni Sena, which demanded change in the film’s name.

Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is a period drama is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan. It marks Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's much-awaited acting debut in Bollywood. She has been roped-in to essay the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Also Read: Samrat Prithviraj trailer 2: Akshay Kumar prepares for an epic battle in new period drama. Watch

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. Besides Samrat Prithviraj, he also has Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu in the pipeline. He also has a series of films lined up for next year, such as Mission Cinderella, OMG2, Selfiee and Untitled Soorarai Pottru remake.

