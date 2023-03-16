BJP MLC, who said he will contest polls as Independent, raided by commercial tax dept

Bengaluru: Commercial tax department officials of the state conducted raids on BJP MLC and former minister R Shankar’s residence and office in Haveri district on Tuesday, and seized more than 6,000 sarees, over 9,000 school bags and other household items worth over ₹30-40 lakh. It is alleged that the seized items were meant to be distributed in his constituency. In the raids on BJP legislator R Shankar’s residence and office in Haveri, commercial tax department officials seized more than 6,000 sarees, over 9,000 school bags and other household items worth over ₹ 30-40 lakh. (PTI)

The raids under the leadership of Haveri commercial tax commissioner Sivakumar come after Shankar threatened to contest as an independent from Ranebennur if he isn’t given a ticket in the upcoming elections. Even after the raids, the former minister stuck to his decision and said he would contest as an independent if the BJP doesn’t support him.

“I supported the BJP when they needed it the most. I was one of the reasons they came back to power. Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashoka came and sat in my house seeking my support. After that, they hurt me every day. Despite six vacancies in the cabinet, they did not consider us,” Shankar said.

He alleged that local BJP MLA Arunkumar Poojar is trying to finish him politically. “I could have extended my support but the local MLA is trying to finish my political career. So, I have decided to contest the upcoming elections. I don’t have any party. I will contest elections for any party from where I get a ticket,” the MLC said.

The seized items in the raids, which lasted for about seven hours, have been handed over to the police.

Asked about the items found, Shankar said he had kept them to distribute to people under the banner of a charitable trust. “Once every five years, I distribute sarees to women of my constituency. The school and college bags were meant for children. It was supposed to be distributed in November last year but as the contractor delayed the supply, it got delayed. I am distributing it to people of all castes, poor and rich. I am distributing it under my charitable trust banner and not on behalf of any party. It’s my own money. I have asked officials for a week’s time to submit all the bills,” he said.

Shankar won from Ranibennur constituency in 2018 from Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) which later merged with the Congress after it formed alliance with the JD(S). Shankar was a minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government until he resigned to join the BJP.

The BJP didn’t give him a ticket in the by-election in 2019; however, he was made an MLC. He was made a minister as well but he was removed from the post in 2021.

Following the raids, many of his loyalists and followers protested in front of Shankar’s residence. Reacting to the development, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that if the MLC has nothing to hide, the raid shouldn’t deter him. “As I have said earlier, we have given a free hand to all agencies. BJP doesn’t have a reason to raid anyone. If he has nothing to hide, he should present the details,” said the chief minister.