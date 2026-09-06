BJP MP Kangana Ranaut calls for 'RSS-run' schools in Himachal Pradesh, says 'it is a good initiative'

BJP MP from Mandi Lok Sabha Kangana Ranaut has advocated for the idea of establishing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-run schools in Himachal Pradesh if the saffron party forms the government in the state. Backing the initiative, the actor-turned-politician noted that 'it is a good move and should be replicated in the state.'

Kangana Ranaut's comments come following West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's proposal for the establishment of at least 1,000 Vidya Bharati institutions across the state. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

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After chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Mandi, Ranaut expressed her support for the establishment of RSS-run schools in the state while speaking to PTI Videos.

"I would like such schemes to be introduced in Himachal Pradesh when our government comes to power in the state. It is a good initiative and should be replicated in Himachal too," she said.

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Eklavya Model Schools, NEET exam preparations

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{{^usCountry}} Ranaut highlighted RSS-run educational initiatives, including Eklavya Model Schools and NEET preparation programs for students, asserting that they provide better opportunities for students in rural and remote regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranaut highlighted RSS-run educational initiatives, including Eklavya Model Schools and NEET preparation programs for students, asserting that they provide better opportunities for students in rural and remote regions. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP MP Ranaut described RSS as a source of national pride, noting that the organisation has established numerous schools and has served the nation during times of crisis, PTI further reported.

Countering 'saffronisation' allegations

Addressing the allegations regarding 'saffronisation of education' raised by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Ranaut accused the party of promoting anti-national sentiments, the report added.

Also Read | Third witness testifies in 2021 defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Vidya Bharati school expansion across Bengal

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Ranaut's comments regarding RSS-run schools come following West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's proposal for the establishment of at least 1,000 Vidya Bharati institutions across the state.

Vidya Bharati, the education wing of the RSS, is preparing for a major expansion of its school network in the state.

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The organisation plans to establish a presence in all 345 blocks of West Bengal over the next few years, PTI reported, citing officials. According to its joint organising secretary Partha Ghosh, Vidya Bharati currently runs 313 schools across 150 blocks.

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Meanwhile, as per the organisation, Vidya Bharati runs more than 12,000 schools and over 10,000 Bal Sanskar Kendras nationwide.

(with inputs from PTI)