BJP MP Mukesh Dalal slams Raj Thackeray: 'Not even dust of Sardar Patel's feet'

BJP MP Mukesh Dalal on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his controversial remarks against Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, warning that Gujarat will not tolerate such disrespect. The BJP leader criticised Raj Thackeray for allegedly insulting Sardar Patel's legacy, which is widely respected across Gujarat and India.(ShivSena )

Speaking to mediapersons in Surat, Dalal said, "Raj Thackeray has no political standing. He has no credibility left in the whole of Mumbai. He is not even the dust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's feet. Even if you drink the water from Sardar Patel's feet, it is still less."

It comes after Thackeray, in a press conference on Friday, reportedly said that some Gujarati leaders and businessmen had previously 'attempted to separate Mumbai away from Maharashtra.' He also mentioned Sardar Patel and former prime minister Morarji Desai.

He also alleged that certain vested interests were trying to create a rift between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

"A few Gujarati businessmen had planned to cause a rift between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra...They have had their eyes set on Mumbai for years. They are testing us... if Maharashtra oppose the Hindi language being mandated... If we remain mum, Hindi would be the first step; their plan is to take control and send everything to Gujarat," he said.

The BJP leader criticised Thackeray for allegedly insulting the legacy of Sardar Patel, who is widely respected across Gujarat and India.

Dalal accused Thackeray of trying to gain political mileage ahead of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, saying, "He is doing all this for political gain, but he will never get success. Thackeray brothers are doing all this for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections."

The BJP MP further added that after a 14-year-long political exile, Raj Thackeray was resorting to absurd statements to regain relevance. "They are not going to get any benefit from it in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections," he further added.

"Gujarat and the people of Gujarat will never tolerate this insult. These people are doing this only and only for the municipal elections," he said.