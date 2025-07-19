Raj Thackeray's ‘duba, duba ke' dare to BJP MP amid Marathi row sparks political storm in Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey’s war of words over the ‘Hindi vs Marathi’ debate has snowballed into a major political storm in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Their aggressive remarks — from Raj Thackeray’s “Mumbai ke samandar me dubo dubo ke maarenge (we'll thrash you repeatedly in Mumbai ocean)” to Dubey’s “Marathi logo ko patak-patak ke marenge" (we'll thrash Marathi speakers mercilessly) — have sparked sharp criticism, even from within the BJP alliance.

The language row intensified after the Maharashtra government revoked two GRs (government resolutions) that had introduced Hindi as a compulsory third language in primary schools, after the Opposition's protest.

‘Politics of hooliganism will not work’

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC questioned the tone and focus of the discourse, saying, “What is this ‘patak patak ke maarna’, ‘duba duba ke maarna’? Rise out of this mindset and tell us your vision plan for Maharashtra… This politics of hooliganism does not work anywhere.”

“Today, we have to understand that we are heading towards a Viksit Maharashtra, Viksit Bharat. Make constructive statements over that. This ‘maarna, peetna, ghus ke kanoon ko apne haath mein lena’ (Beating, thrashing, and barging in to take the law into your own hands) does not behoove of anyone,” she told news agency ANI.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “'Koi kisi ko samundar mein duba ke maar nahi sakta' (No one can drown and kill someone in the sea). In this country, we respect Constitution. If someone goes to drown someone, there would be several Police personnel who would stop you.”

Congress leader Surendra Rajput said, “Nishikant Dubey is the enemy of the whole of north India, he is making people unsafe in Mumbai. He is making unnecessary comments on language issue, just to catch the attention of PM (Narendra) Modi, somewhere he has got mentally unstable.”

“It is the need to integrate the country, not disintegrate... Whatever Raj Thackeray is saying, the same action should be also against him,” Rajput told PTI, calling for equal accountability from both leaders.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal dismissed Raj Thackeray’s remarks as inflammatory. “I think Raj Thackeray’s language is very bad… He does not have any political hold now. That’s why he has joined hands with Uddhav Thackeray. I condemn the statements made by Raj Thackeray,” he told news agency PTI.

Raj Thackeray's speech in Mumbai

In a charged address in Mumbai, the MNS chief slammed Dubey’s earlier remarks and issued a warning, saying, “A BJP MP said, ‘Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge’... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge,” Thackeray said, triggering a fresh round of outrage.

Asserting his linguistic stance, Raj declared, “I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi.”

He also targeted the state leadership, saying, “Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory.”

Raj further accused “a few Gujarati businessmen” of plotting to divide Mumbai and the rest of the state, warning, “They are testing us. If we remain mum, Hindi would be the first step; their plan is to take control and send everything to Gujarat.”

Nishikant Dubey says, “I stand by my words”

Earlier on Friday, Dubey responded to the criticism over his remarks, reiterated his pride in the Hindi language. He further accused the Thackerays of targeting migrants.

Asked about his “patak-patak ke maarenge” comment, he replied, “I am proud that my mother tongue is Hindi. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are not big laat sahabs. I am an MP, do not take law in my hands. Whenever they go out, whichever state they go, the people of that place will beat them.”