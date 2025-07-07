Patak patak ke maarenge’: Nishikant Dubey's dare to ‘bade boss’ after Raj Thackeray's Marathi remark

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday stirred fresh a political row after he hit back at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's "hit below their eardrum" advice to his party workers targeting non-Marathi speakers. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(ANI/PTI)

Without naming anyone, the BJP MP dared the 'bahut bade boss' to come out of Maharashtra and said, "Tumko patak patak ke maarenge" (you will be thrashed badly, again and again).

Dubey's comments came in response to Raj Thackeray's comment on the victory rally in Mumbai, where he told his party workers to beat those who don't speak Marathi, but not to record videos of such incidents.

Nishikant Dubey also hit out at the Thackeray brothers, who reunited on a stage after two decades, for their 'cheap politics' ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll and said, "You people are surviving on our money."

"You are saying that people will have to speak Marathi. Whose roti (bread) you are eating? There are Tata, Birla and Reliance, they are not unique to Maharashtra. Tata established its first factory here (in Bihar). You people are surviving on our money," Dubey lashed out at the Thackeray cousins.

Responding to Raj Thackeray's remark, the BJP leader dared the MNS leader to also beat those who speak Urdu, Tamil or Telugu.

"If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat all those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. If you are such a big 'boss', come out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu - 'tumko patak patak ke maarenge' (You will be thrashed). This anarchy won't work," Dubey said.

What Raj Thackeray said

The remark comes two days after Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray shared a stage in Mumbai amid the Marathi row in Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray, while addressing party workers, said, "Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums."

Raj also advised against recording the video of the incident, saying, "Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up."

Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey hit out at Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav for their 'cheap politics' ahead of the BMC polls. He also dared the Thackeray cousins to go and beat people in Mahim.

"We all respect Marathi and the people of Maharashtra, who fought for India's independence. The BMC election is due, and hence, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are doing cheap politics. If they have courage, they should go to Mahim and beat any Hindi or Urdu speaking people in front of Mahim dargah, then I will consider them true ancestors of Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

Nishikant Dubey's receives flak

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was one of the first to hit out at Dubey's remark. She hit out at the BJP MP, asking, "Who made him the gatekeeper of Hindi?"

"Who made him the gatekeeper of Hindi? Who made him the tax keeper of India? Who made him the spokesperson of industrialists? Who made him the decision maker of what other party leaders should be doing?" Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Priyanka also questioned if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agrees with his party MP’s language.

"Does @Dev_Fadnavis ji agree with their party MP’s language with regards to people of Maharashtra and his disparaging comments about hard working people of the state? Does @Dev_Fadnavis ji agree to Ashish Shelar comparing Marathi Hindus to terrorists of Pahalgam?" she asked.