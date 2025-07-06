‘Desperate’, ‘hunger for power’: What BJP, Eknath Shinde's Sena said on Thackerays' reunion

A public reunion between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday after 20 long years has triggered a political firestorm across Maharashtra. The event, hailed as historic by their supporters, drew sharp reactions from the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti faction. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, left, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint victory rally, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', organised by the cousins, at Worli area, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(PTI)

Attacking the display of Thackeray solidarity, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “Raj reflected genuine concern for the Marathi language. In contrast, Uddhav's speech was filled with bitterness, jealousy, and a desperate craving for power and position.”

Shinde further claimed that the purpose of the rally, which was to invoke ‘Marathi pride’, was diminished, saying, “He (Uddhav) raised no issue concerning the Marathi Manoos. Self-interest and the hunger for power were the only visible agendas,” news agency ANI quoted thedeputy CM at a press briefing.

The Shiv Sena chief further accused Uddhav of betraying both Marathi identity and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology in 2019, when he broke ranks with the BJP and allied with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“Why has the Marathi population in Mumbai declined? Why is its representation shrinking? He betrayed the people's mandate and the cause of Hindutva. The Shiv Sena under my leadership won 60 seats, while Uddhav’s party contested 100 and managed just 20,” Shinde added.

He also accused Uddhav of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event. “It is unfortunate that even the PM was targeted. That only exposes their hatred and desperation for power,” he added.

What BJP said on Thackerays' reunion

Union minister Ramdas Athawale warned the MNS against aggressive tactics and slammed the anti-Hindi narrative presented at the rally.

“Love for Marathi can be understood, but the feeling of opposing the Hindi language is not right. Raj Thackeray should tell MNS workers that bullying is not right. Bullying can be answered with bullying. Beating someone is wrong,” Athawale told ANI.

He further urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to act against “such people,” adding, "This reunion will cause a division in the Maha Vikas Aghadi."

State minister Ashish Shelar described the Worli event as a desperate attempt by the Sena (UBT) to recover its lost political ground. "This was not a rally for the love of language but public appeasement of a brother once thrown out of the house. They remembered their brotherhood due to the fear of the BJP's strength in the civic polls," he said. He added that the Thackerays were trying to reclaim control over the BMC to resume their misrule in the city.

Shelar said the event was more of a family reunion than a protest over a language issue, adding that Uddhav Thackeray's handshake with Raj Thackeray was only meant to salvage the political ground they had already lost.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis responded to Raj Thackeray’s remark that “what Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it.”

Acknowledging the statement with sarcasm, Fadnavis said, “I express my gratitude to Raj Thackeray that he gave me the credit for the coming together of both the brothers; I must be getting the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Taking a dig at the event, the CM further added, “I was told that there would be a victory rally, but there was also a speech of 'rudaali'. Not a single word was spoken about Marathi... The Mumbai Municipal Corporation was under their control for 25 years. Still, they did not do any work that could be shown.”

‘Came together to stay together’

The two leaders, who hadn’t shared a public stage in 20 years, appeared at a “victory rally” in Worli to mark the rollback of the Maharashtra government’s controversial decision mandating Hindi from Class 1 to 12. The cousins, invoking Marathi pride and cultural identity, hinted at fighting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls together.

Addressing a packed NSCI Dome, Uddhav Thackeray declared, “We have come together to stay together. We will together capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra.”

His speech drew loud cheers from the crowd, which included workers from both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Uddhav asserted that the battle was not merely political but cultural, defending theMarathi language and identity against what he described as the “imposition” of Hindi.

Earlier in the rally, Raj Thackeray opened his remarks with a quip, saying, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has done what even Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t—he brought us together.”

The brothers accused the BJP of attempting to dilute Marathi culture through language policies, referencing the government’s now-reversed decision to enforce a three-language formula in schools. Raj warned that the move was a precursor to “separating Mumbai from Maharashtra,” stirring emotional resonance among the Marathi-speaking electorate.

The appearance of Raj and Uddhav together—two prominent heirs of Bal Thackeray’s legacy—has set off speculation about a reconfiguration of alliances ahead of the Mumbai civic polls.

While Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has seen dwindling electoral fortunes, Raj’s MNS has struggled to remain politically relevant, drawing a blank in last year’s Assembly elections. Saturday’s rally may mark a turning point for both.