BJP MP Pragya Thakur booked over ‘keep knives sharp’ speech in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur was on Wednesday booked over her alleged hate speech in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.



The FIR has been registered against Thakur on the basis of a complaint filed by HS Sundresh, Shivamogga District Congress Committee. Thakur, who represents Bhopal in the Lok Sabha, has been booked under IPC sections - 153A, 153B, 268, 295A, 298, 504 and 508.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga on Sunday, Thakur had called on the community to keep their knives sharp.



“Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right”, she had said.



"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur had added.



The FIR against the controversial lawmaker comes day after two complaints were filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla.

