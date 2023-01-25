BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter part of NCC contingent at Republic Day parade

Ishita Shukla, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, will be among the 148 women cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to participate in the march-past during the Republic Day parade this year.

The BJP leader, in a series of tweets, expressed how proud he was as a parent.

“My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path,” Kishan said.

Out of the 659 girls who participated in the NCC camp, 148 were selected to be part of the Republic Day marching contingent. The NCC girls’ contingent will be led by Odisha’s Sonali Sahu.

The NCC will also, for the first time, host its annual parade at Delhi’s Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28.

